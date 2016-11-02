UPDATE 2-Ford to cut North America, Asia salaried workers by 10 pct - source
* Move could put Ford in Trump's firing line (Adds context, background)
Nov 2 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc
* 2016 media revenues, before barter, are expected to be approximately $2.505 billion to $2.521 billion
* 2016 barter and trade revenue is expected to be approximately $129 million
* Q4 media revenues, before barter, are expected to be approximately $732.6 million to $748.6 million
* Q4 barter and trade revenue are expected to be approximately $36 million in q4 of 2016
* Sinclair reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.54
* Q3 revenue $693.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $691.1 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q4 2016 revenue about $36 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Move could put Ford in Trump's firing line (Adds context, background)
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05162017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Civil Aviation Minister P. A. Gajapathi Raju at an event in Mumbai. 11:45 am: Future