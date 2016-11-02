UPDATE 2-Ford to cut North America, Asia salaried workers by 10 pct - source
* Move could put Ford in Trump's firing line (Adds context, background)
Nov 2 Attunity Ltd
* Attunity ltd says updates financial guidance for full year 2016
* Attunity ltd - expects non-GAAP operating margin loss to range between 0% and 4% for full year 2016
* Attunity ltd- guidance for full year 2016 revenues between $52.5 million and $55 million
* Fy2016 revenue view $57.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Attunity reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.10
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.24
* Q3 revenue $13 million versus I/B/E/S view $14.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Move could put Ford in Trump's firing line (Adds context, background)
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05162017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Civil Aviation Minister P. A. Gajapathi Raju at an event in Mumbai. 11:45 am: Future