UPDATE 2-Ford to cut North America, Asia salaried workers by 10 pct - source
* Move could put Ford in Trump's firing line (Adds context, background)
Nov 2 Thermon Group Holdings Inc :
* Quarter-end backlog of $85.7 million, an increase of 4%
* Thermon group holdings - updating its revenue guidance to reflect a mid single-digit percentage decline for fiscal 2017 as compared to fiscal 2016
* Thermon group holdings - encountering project execution delays by customers as well as continued deferral of capital and maintenance spending
* Thermon reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.10
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.11
* Q2 revenue $68.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $68.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
