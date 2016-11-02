UPDATE 2-Ford to cut North America, Asia salaried workers by 10 pct - source
* Move could put Ford in Trump's firing line (Adds context, background)
Nov 2 Tower International Inc
* Tower international inc - agreements have been reached to sell company's remaining businesses in china
* Tower international inc - cash proceeds after taxes are expected to be about $25 million from deal
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.80, revenue view $466.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tower international reports third quarter results
* Q3 revenue rose 3 percent to $457 million
* Sees fy adjusted earnings per share $3.30
* Sees fy revenue $1.915 billion
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.90 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Move could put Ford in Trump's firing line (Adds context, background)
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05162017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Civil Aviation Minister P. A. Gajapathi Raju at an event in Mumbai. 11:45 am: Future