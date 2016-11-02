Nov 2 Tecogen Inc

* Tecogen to acquire American DG Energy

* Each share of american dg common stock will be exchanged for 0.092 shares of tecogen common stock

* Combined company will retain tecogen inc. Name and be led by co-chief executive officers john hatsopoulos and benjamin locke

* Tecogen - combined companies expect to benefit from about $1 million of general and administrative cash savings as duplicative functions are eliminated

* Tecogen - co's shareholders expected to own about 81% and american dg shareholders expected to beneficially own about 19% of combined company

* Stock-For-Stock transaction is intended to be structured such that it is tax-free to shareholders

* "there are no lock-up agreements, no-shop covenants or termination fees contained in merger agreement"

* Tecogen to acquire american dg energy