UPDATE 2-Ford to cut North America, Asia salaried workers by 10 pct - source
* Move could put Ford in Trump's firing line (Adds context, background)
Nov 2 Tecogen Inc
* Tecogen to acquire American DG Energy
* Each share of american dg common stock will be exchanged for 0.092 shares of tecogen common stock
* Combined company will retain tecogen inc. Name and be led by co-chief executive officers john hatsopoulos and benjamin locke
* Tecogen - combined companies expect to benefit from about $1 million of general and administrative cash savings as duplicative functions are eliminated
* Tecogen - co's shareholders expected to own about 81% and american dg shareholders expected to beneficially own about 19% of combined company
* Stock-For-Stock transaction is intended to be structured such that it is tax-free to shareholders
* "there are no lock-up agreements, no-shop covenants or termination fees contained in merger agreement"
* Tecogen to acquire american dg energy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
