Nov 2 Welltower Inc

* Welltower reports third quarter 2016 results

* Says are also revising 2016 normalized FFO and FAD guidance

* Says expect to report fy normalized FFO in a range of $4.50 to $4.56 per diluted share

* Welltower inc says approved new 2017 quarterly cash dividend rate of $0.87 per share, a 1.2% increase, commencing with february 2017 dividend payment

* Welltower inc says increasing 2016 SSNOI guidance and now expect growth of approximately 3.0%-3.25%

* Qtrly gross revenues $1.1 billion versus $979 million

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $1.16