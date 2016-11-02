UPDATE 2-Ford to cut North America, Asia salaried workers by 10 pct - source
* Move could put Ford in Trump's firing line (Adds context, background)
Nov 2 Tutor Perini Corp :
* Backlog as of September 30, 2016 was $6.7 billion compared to $7.5 billion as of December 31, 2015
* Says company is narrowing its guidance for 2016, with revenue now expected in range of $5.1 billion to $5.2 billion
* Sees fy 2016 diluted eps to be between $1.90 and $2.00
* Q3 revenue view $1.38 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenue $1.3 billion
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.57
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Move could put Ford in Trump's firing line (Adds context, background)
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05162017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Civil Aviation Minister P. A. Gajapathi Raju at an event in Mumbai. 11:45 am: Future