UPDATE 2-Ford to cut North America, Asia salaried workers by 10 pct - source
* Move could put Ford in Trump's firing line (Adds context, background)
Nov 2 Magellan Midstream Partners LP
* Magellan Midstream reports third-quarter financial results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.91 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share $0.85
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Increases annual distributable cash flow guidance to $925 million for 2016
* Including actual results so far this year, net income per limited partner unit estimated to be $3.50 for 2016
* Qtrly total revenue $586.7 million versus $551.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.88, revenue view $558.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.56, revenue view $2.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Move could put Ford in Trump's firing line (Adds context, background)
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05162017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Civil Aviation Minister P. A. Gajapathi Raju at an event in Mumbai. 11:45 am: Future