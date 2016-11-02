UPDATE 2-Ford to cut North America, Asia salaried workers by 10 pct - source
* Move could put Ford in Trump's firing line (Adds context, background)
Nov 2 Mitra Energy Inc :
* Decided it will proceed with a non-brokered private placement of 132 million common shares at a price per share of C$0.40
* Also entered into a US$28 million convertible debt facility with tyrus capital event S.À R.L.
* Under terms of facility, mitra will have ability to drawdown tranches of US$5 million
* Mitra announces US$68 million new funding through a combination of a non-brokered private placement and a convertible debt facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Move could put Ford in Trump's firing line (Adds context, background)
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05162017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Civil Aviation Minister P. A. Gajapathi Raju at an event in Mumbai. 11:45 am: Future