Nov 2 Savaria Corp
* Savaria announces results for its third quarter of 2016
and raises guidance again
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.09
* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.09, revenue view C$31.1
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue C$32.4 million versus I/B/E/S view C$31.1
million
* Savaria Corp- adjusts its forecast for twelve-month period
ending December 31, 2016, increasing revenue to approximately
$119 million
* Savaria Corp- adjusts its forecast for twelve-month period
ending December 31, 2016, increasing adjusted EBITDA to a range
of $19 million-$20 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view c$0.34, revenue view
C$120.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
