Nov 3 K2m Group Holdings Inc
* Sees 2016 total net loss of approximately $43.0 million to
$39.0 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $-1.09, revenue view $233.3
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* K2m group holdings, inc. Reports third quarter 2016
financial results with u.s. Revenue growth of 17%
year-over-year; updates fiscal year 2016 outlook
* Q3 loss per share $0.19
* Q3 revenue $59.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $58.2 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.30 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 8 to 9 percent
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $233.5 million to $235 million
