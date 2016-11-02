Nov 2 Health Insurance Innovations Inc
* Health Insurance Innovations, Inc reports record third
quarter 2016 financial and operating results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.33
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.25
* Q3 revenue rose 79 percent to $46.1 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 60 to 70 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Health Insurance Innovations Inc says revised 2016
guidance upward
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $170 million to $175 million
* Sees 2016 adjusted EPS $0.85 to $0.92
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.64, revenue view $163.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: