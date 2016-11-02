Nov 3 Axcelis Technologies Inc
* Fourth quarter operating profit is forecasted to be
approximately $3-4 million with $0.04-0.08 earnings per diluted
share
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.15, revenue view $75.1
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Axcelis announces financial results for third quarter 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $0.07
* Q3 revenue $65.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $67.7 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees q4 2016 revenue $65 million to $70 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: