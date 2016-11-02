Nov 3 Cimarex Energy Co

* Q3 production of 947 mmcfe/day, slightly below company's guidance

* Full-year 2016 production estimate lowered to 960-970 mmcfe/day

* 2017 production estimated to be 1,050 - 1,100 mmcfe/day; up 11 percent year-over-year at mid-point

* Initial estimate of 2017 drilling and completion capital is $600 million; in line with 2016 levels

* Eight operated rigs currently working in core areas; nine planned by year-end

* Qtrly revenue $335.7 million versus $356.1 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.14

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

