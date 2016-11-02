Nov 3 Cimarex Energy Co
* Q3 production of 947 mmcfe/day, slightly below company's
guidance
* Full-year 2016 production estimate lowered to 960-970
mmcfe/day
* 2017 production estimated to be 1,050 - 1,100 mmcfe/day;
up 11 percent year-over-year at mid-point
* Initial estimate of 2017 drilling and completion capital
is $600 million; in line with 2016 levels
* Eight operated rigs currently working in core areas; nine
planned by year-end
* Qtrly revenue $335.7 million versus $356.1 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.14
* Cimarex reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 loss per share $0.14 including items
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.41
