Nov 2 Rubicon Project Inc
* Sees full year 2016 GAAP revenue $271 - $281 million
* Sees full year 2016 non-GAAP net revenue $249 - $257
million
* Sees full year 2016 outlook non-GAAP earnings per share
$0.86 - $0.94
* Says cutting workforce by about 19 percent
* Rubicon Project Inc - Today, company also announced a
workforce reduction of 125 employees, or approximately 19%, of
its workforce
* Rubicon Project Inc - Reduction in workforce is expected
to reduce future employee-related costs on an annual basis by
approximately $18.0 million
* Rubicon - Implemented non-headcount related operating
expense cost control initiatives that will provide additional
savings of about $12.0 million annually
* Rubicon Project-Expect to complete workforce
reduction,incur pre-tax charges of about $4.0 million in cash
expenditures for one-time employee-termination benefits in q4
* Rubicon project reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.32
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.07
* Q3 revenue $65.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $62.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
