Nov 2 Habit Restaurants Inc :
* Habit Restaurants Inc says company-operated comparable
restaurant sales growth of approximately 2.0 pct for 2016
* Habit Restaurants Inc says opening of 26 to 28
company-operated restaurants and five to seven
franchised/licensed restaurants in 2016
* Habit Restaurants Inc sees capital expenditures of $33.0
million to $35.0 million in 2016
* FY2016 revenue view $284.4 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* The Habit Restaurants, Inc. announces third quarter 2016
financial results
* Q3 revenue $71.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $72.1 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.04
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $283 million to $284 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
