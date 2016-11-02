Nov 2 Habit Restaurants Inc :

* Habit Restaurants Inc says company-operated comparable restaurant sales growth of approximately 2.0 pct for 2016

* Habit Restaurants Inc says opening of 26 to 28 company-operated restaurants and five to seven franchised/licensed restaurants in 2016

* Habit Restaurants Inc sees capital expenditures of $33.0 million to $35.0 million in 2016

* FY2016 revenue view $284.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* The Habit Restaurants, Inc. announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue $71.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $72.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.04

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $283 million to $284 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))