Nov 2 Wright Medical Group Nv
* Wright Medical -maintaining existing midpoint of net sales
from continuing operations for 2016 guidance but narrowing range
to approximately $677 million to $683 million
* Wright Medical Group NV says increasing its full-year
2016 non-gaap adjusted ebitda from continuing operations to be
in range of $43 million to $48 million
* Wright Medical Group NV says anticipates non-gaap
adjusted loss per share from continuing operations for 2016 of
$0.52 to $0.47
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.48, revenue view $683.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Wright Medical Group NV Reports 2016 third quarter
financial results and updates 2016 guidance
* Q3 loss per share $0.51 from continuing operations
* Q3 sales $157.3 million
