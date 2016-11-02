Nov 2 Facebook Inc
* Facebook reports third quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $1.09
* Facebook Inc - daily active users (DAUS) - daus were 1.18
billion on average for September 2016, an increase of 17 pct
year-over-year
* Facebook Inc - monthly active users (MAUS) - MAUS were
1.79 billion as of September 30, 2016, an increase of 16 pct
year-over-year.
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.82
* Facebook Inc - mobile DAUS - mobile DAUS were 1.09 billion
on average for September 2016, an increase of 22 pct
year-over-year
* Facebook Inc - mobile MAUS were 1.66 billion as of
September 30, 2016, an increase of 20 pct year-over-year.
* Q3 total revenue $7,011 million versus $4,501 million
* Capital expenditures for Q3 of 2016 were $1.10 billion.
* Q3 advertising revenue $6,816 million versus $4,299
million
* Q3 operating margin 45 percent versus 32 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.97, revenue view $6.92
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Mobile advertising revenue represented approximately 84
pct of advertising revenue for Q3 of 2016, up from approximately
78 pct
