Nov 2 Rexnord Corp -
* For Q3, we expect our net sales to be in a range of
$453-463 million
* Relative to H1 fiscal 2017, GAAP EPS and adjusted EPS in
second half will be impacted by a higher average effective tax
rate
* Rexnord reports Q2 FY2017 financial results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.38
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.24 from continuing
operations
* Q2 sales $491 million versus I/B/E/S view $495.8 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.23 to $0.26
* Lowers FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view to $1.32
to $1.38
* Lowers fy 2017 GAAP earnings per share view to $0.75 to
$0.81
* Sees Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.12 to $0.15
* Sees Q3 sales $453 million to $463 million
