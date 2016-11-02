Nov 2 Parsley Energy Inc
* Qtrly net production averaged 43.0 mboe per day, up 20%
versus 2Q16
* Parsley Energy Inc - Company maintains estimated full-year
2016 capital expenditures at a range of $460-$510 million
* Sees 2016 production 37.0-39.0 MBoe/d
* Parsley Energy announces third quarter 2016 financial and
operating results; adds drilling locations in second Wolfcamp B
target zone to midland basin inventory
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.03
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
