Nov 2 Mantech International Corp

* Sees 2016 revenue $1.590 billion - $1.610 billion

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.46, revenue view $1.61 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mantech International Corp - Sees FY diluted earnings per share $1.45 - $1.47

* Mantech International Corp - Backlog of business at end of quarter was $4.6 billion, up 9% compared to Q2 of 2016

* Mantech International Corp - Quarter-end funded backlog was $1.0 billion, up 5% compared to Q2 of 2016

* Mantech announces financial results for third quarter of 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.38

* Q3 revenue $415.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $405.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S