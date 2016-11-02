Nov 2 Spirit Realty Capital Inc

* Spirit Realty Capital Inc qtrly rental revenue increased 1.6% to $161.8 million compared to $159.2 million during same period a year ago

* Spirit Realty Capital Inc says company is initiating its 2017 AFFO guidance range of $0.89 to $0.91 per share

* Spirit Realty Capital Inc says company is maintaining its 2016 AFFO guidance range of $0.87 to $0.89 per diluted share

* Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. announces third quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share $0.87 to $0.89

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.22

* Q3 FFO per share $0.19

* Q3 revenue rose 2 percent to $172.5 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $0.89 to $0.91 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: