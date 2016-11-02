Nov 2 Intralinks Holdings Inc
* Intralinks announces third quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.02
* Q3 revenue $75.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $75.4 million
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $78.9 million to $80.9 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $298 million to $300 million
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24 to
$0.26
* Intralinks Holdings Inc sees Q4 adjusted earnings per
share $0.08 to $0.09
* Intralinks Holdings Inc sees Q4 GAAP earnings per share
between loss of $0.04 and profit of $0.01
* Intralinks Holdings Inc sees FY 2016 GAAP loss per share
$0.25 to $0.27
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $80.1
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $299.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: