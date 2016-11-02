Nov 2 Lincoln National Corp -
* Increases quarterly dividend by 16 percent
* Board of directors of Lincoln National Corporation
approved raising quarterly dividend on its common shares to
$0.29 per share
* Company had $228 billion in assets under management as of
September 30, 2016
* Qtrly total revenues $ 3,525 million versus $ 3,716
million
* Lincoln Financial Group reports third quarter 2016 results
and announces increase in dividend
* Q3 operating earnings per share $1.89
* Q3 earnings per share $2.00
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.62 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
