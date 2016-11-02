Nov 2 WPX Energy Inc -

* WPX's 2017 capital budget for drilling and completion activity ranges from $800-860 million.

* In 2017, company expects to complete more than 150 operated wells under its plan

* WPX expects total production in 2017 ranging from 97-107 mboe/d, including 49-53 mbbl/d of oil.

* WPX expects fourth-quarter 2016 oil production of 42-44 mbbl/d and total full-year 2016 equivalent production of approximately 82-87 mboe/d.

* Total company production volumes were 84.4 mboe/d in Q3, up 16 percent versus a year ago.

* Wpx energy reports 3Q 2016 results and 2017 guidance

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.17

* Q3 loss per share $0.72

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S