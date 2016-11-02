Nov 2 Jones Energy Inc
* Qtrly loss per share $0.26
* Qtrly total operating revenues $33.4 million versus $47.2
million
* Jones Energy Inc - Increasing full year 2016 production
guidance to 18.6 - 19.4 MBoe/d
* Jones Energy Inc - Increasing full year 2016 capital
guidance to $110 million
* Jones Energy Inc - Average daily net production for q3 of
2016 of 18.6 MBoe/d, above top end of guidance
* Jones Energy Inc sees FY 2016 total capital expenditures
excluding acquisitions of about $110.0 million
* Jones Energy, Inc. announces 2016 third quarter financial
and operating results and increases 2016 guidance
