Nov 2 Avis Budget Group Inc
* Avis Budget Group reports third quarter results
* Avis Budget -estimates that its 2016 adjusted ebitda and
adjusted earnings per share will be at approximately lower end
of its prior projection
* Avis Budget Group Inc says total company per-unit fleet
costs are expected to be approximately $285 per month in 2016,
compared to $277 in 2015
* Sees full-year 2016 revenue will increase 3 pct, to
approximately $8.75 billion
* Avis Budget Group sees in co's americas segment,rental
days expected to increase approximately 2 pct, and pricing is
expected to be roughly unchanged
* Avis Budget-sees in international segment, revenue
expected to grow about 6 pct, including 1 pct negative impact
from currency exchange rates for fy 2016
* Avis Budget Group sees adjusted ebitda is expected to be
at approximately low end of previously estimated range of $850
million to $900 million for fy 2016
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.47
* Q3 earnings per share $2.28
* Q3 revenue $2.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.65 billion
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share about $2.93
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.34 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
