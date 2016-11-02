Nov 2 Whole Foods Market Inc
* Whole Foods - Walter Robb will remain on company's board
and continue to serve as chairman for both whole kids foundation
and whole cities foundation
* Whole Foods Market Inc - Robb will officially transition
his co-ceo responsibilities on december 31, 2016
* Whole Foods Market Inc - co-founder John Mackey to serve
as sole chief executive officer
* Whole Foods Market Inc - chief financial officer Glenda
Flanagan will retire
* Whole Foods Market Inc - Mary Ellen coe, vice president of
sales and product operations for google, has joined whole foods
market board
* Whole Foods Market announces changes to leadership;
eliminates co-ceo structure; appoints John Mackey CEO
