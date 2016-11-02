Nov 2 Whole Foods Market Inc

* Whole Foods Market Inc sees sales growth of 2.5 pct to 4.5 pct for fiscal year 2017 outlook

* Whole Foods Market Inc sees for fiscal year 2017, comps of down 2 pct to 0 pct

* Whole Foods Market Inc sees diluted eps of $1.42 or greater for fiscal year 2017

* Whole Foods Market Inc sees for fiscal year 2017 capital expenditures of 4 pct of sales

* Whole Foods Market Inc sees for fiscal year 2017 ebitda margin of approximately 8.2 pct

* Whole Foods Market - in Q1 of fiscal year 2017, expects to incur a charge of approximately $13 million associated with MR. Robb's separation agreement

* Whole Foods Market Inc - estimated $0.03 impact of charge associated with Robb's separation agreement is not reflected in fiscal year 2017 guidance

* Whole Foods Market reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 sales $3.5 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.5 billion

* Q4 same store sales fell 2.6 percent

* Q4 earnings per share $0.28

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: