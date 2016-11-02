Nov 2 Fidelity National Financial Inc

* Fidelity National Financial Inc says same store sales decreased approximately 1.9 pct in q3

* Fidelity National Financial Inc reports third quarter 2016 results with $923 million book value of portfolio company investments, or $13.85 per share; repurchased additional 455,000 shares of common stock in third quarter

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.01

* Q3 loss per share $0.11

* Q3 revenue $319 million versus $369 million

* Q3 same store sales fell 1.9 pct