S.Korea foreign exchange bank deposits inch down in April
SEOUL, May 16 South Korea's foreign exchange bank deposits in April inched down from March's record high, central bank data showed on Tuesday.
Nov 2 Fidelity National Financial Inc
* Fidelity National Financial Inc says same store sales decreased approximately 1.9 pct in q3
* Fidelity National Financial Inc reports third quarter 2016 results with $923 million book value of portfolio company investments, or $13.85 per share; repurchased additional 455,000 shares of common stock in third quarter
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.01
* Q3 loss per share $0.11
* Q3 revenue $319 million versus $369 million
* Q3 same store sales fell 1.9 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, May 16 Following are the latest monthly figures on South Korea's key money supply indicators, released by the Bank of Korea on Tuesday: April March FEB L money supply (pct, y/y) ~ +6.9 +7.3 M2 money supply (pct, y/y) ~ +6.2 +6.2 Bank lending to households (trln won) +4.6 +2.9 +2.9 NOTE: - L money supply measure covers all cash, deposits at financial i