BRIEF-Copernicus Securities Q1 net result swings to profit of 441,614 zlotys
* Q1 net profit 441,614 zlotys versus loss of 573,268 zlotys a year ago
Nov 2 Federal Realty Investment Trust :
* FY2016 FFO per share view $5.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 FFO per share view $1.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Federal Realty Investment Trust announces third quarter 2016 operating results
* Q3 FFO per share $1.41
* Sees FY 2016 FFO per share $5.63 to $5.67
* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $5.83 to $5.93 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
* Q1 net profit 441,614 zlotys versus loss of 573,268 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 NET PROFIT 308,793 ZLOTYS VERSUS 198,947 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO