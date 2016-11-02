Nov 2 Federal Realty Investment Trust :

* FY2016 FFO per share view $5.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 FFO per share view $1.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Federal Realty Investment Trust announces third quarter 2016 operating results

* Q3 FFO per share $1.41

* Sees FY 2016 FFO per share $5.63 to $5.67

* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $5.83 to $5.93