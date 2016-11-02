Nov 2 Continental Resources Inc
* Continental Resources Inc - Capital expenditure guidance
raised on increased well completions
* Continental Resources Inc - Annual production guidance
raised and production expense guidance lowered
* Continental resources inc sees 2016 capital expenditures
(non-acquisition) $1.1 billion
* Continental Resources Inc - Now expects full-year
production will range between 215,000 and 220,000 barrels of oil
equivalent (BOE) per day
* Continental expects to exit 2016 with production between
205,000 and 210,000 boe per day,
* Continental Resources Inc - Q3 2016 net production totaled
approximately 19.1 million boe (MMBOE), or 207,840 boe per day,
9% lower than q3 2015
* Continental Resources Inc - Improved 2016 guidance for
production expense per BOE to $3.50 to $4.00 per boe for year
* Continental Resources Inc - Company plans to increase
total number of gross operated well completions in 2016 by 32,
relative to its previous plan
* Continental Resources - Company is updating guidance for
non-cash equity compensation per BOE by $0.15, to a range of
$0.50 to $0.70 per BOE.
* Continental Resources Inc - Plans to increase from two to
four stimulation crews in north dakota by year-end 2016
* Continental Resources - Expects to end 2016 with about 175
gross operated uncompleted wells in bakken, about 45 gross
operated uncompleted wells in Oklahoma
* Continental Resources Inc - Remains on track to be cash
flow positive for both Q4 and for year
* Continental Resources reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 loss per share $0.30
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: