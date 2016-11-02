Nov 2 EnPro Industries Inc -

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.28

* Qtrly net sales $ 292.7 million versus $306.6 million

* Enpro Industries Inc - we are on track to deliver cost savings that we announced at end of Q2

* Remain on track for confirmation and ultimate consummation of joint plan of reorganization filed pursuant to consensual comprehensive settlement

* Restructuring charges for quarter, on both a reported and pro forma basis, were $1.9 million.

* Q3 revenue view $315.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Enpro industries reports results for the third quarter of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: