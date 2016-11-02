Nov 2 Marvell Technology Group Ltd -
* Announces restructuring actions to drive growth and
improve profitability
* Co will eliminate approximately 900 positions worldwide
* Expects to incur charges of $90-110 million over next four
quarters, including cash charges of $35-50 million
* Plans to divest non-strategic businesses with
approximately $60 million in operating expenses and $100 million
in revenue
* Actions are expected to be fully implemented by end of
October 2017
* Actions to lower annual operating expenses from a current
annualized run rate of $1.08 billion to $820-840 million range
* Co is discontinuing specific research and development
programs
