Nov 2 W&T Offshore Inc -
* Revenues for Q3 of 2016 were $107.4 million compared to
$126.2 million in Q3 of 2015
* Capital expenditures for 2016 are currently estimated at
$60 million and well below prior year levels
* Sees 2016 total production in range 14.6 mmboe - 16.1
mmboe
* w&t offshore announces third quarter 2016 operational and
financial results along with fourth quarter and full year 2016
production and expense guidance
* Q3 earnings per share $0.48
* Q3 revenue $107.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $109.6
million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.43 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 loss per share $0.24 excluding items
