Nov 2 Inteliquent Inc -

* Inteliquent agrees to be acquired by GTCR

* Under terms of agreement, Inteliquent stockholders of record will receive $23.00 in cash per share of common stock

* Says value of transaction is approximately $800 million.

* Combined company intends to continue to maintain a significant presence in chicago

* Inteliquent agrees to be acquired by GTCR