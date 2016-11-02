Nov 2 Laredo Petroleum Inc
* Laredo Petroleum Inc - produced 51,276 barrels of oil
equivalent per day in q3
* Laredo petroleum inc sees fourth-quarter production 4.7 -
4.9 mmboe
* Laredo Petroleum Inc - increased anticipated production
growth for full-year 2016 to approximately 10%
* Expects to complete 10 horizontal wells during q4 of 2016
* Laredo Petroleum Inc- added a fourth horizontal rig that
is expected to spud its first well in mid november
* Laredo Petroleum Inc- company does not expect addition of
4th rig to impact production in q4 of 2016
* Laredo Petroleum - implemented managed drawdown protocol
that limits initial choke settings and restricts amount choke is
opened as well produces
* Laredo Petroleum Inc- company's 2016 capital budget
unchanged at $420 million for fy 2016
* Laredo Petroleum announces 2016 third-quarter financial
and operating results
* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.12
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share $0.04
