Nov 2 Golden Star Resources Ltd
* Golden Star Resources Ltd gold production for quarter of
44,974 ounces
* Golden Star Resources -remains on track to achieve 2016
guidance in terms of production, cash operating cost per ounce
and capital expenditures
* Golden Star Resources Ltd- expect to be in commercial
production at wassa underground in early 2017 and prestea
underground in mid-2017
* Golden Star Resources Ltd says remains on track to achieve
its consolidated full year production of 180,000-205,000 ounces
of gold in 2016
* Golden Star Resources Ltd- qtrly loss per share $0.07
* Golden Star Resources -maintains its capital expenditure
guidance of $90 million for 2016
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Golden Star reports third quarter 2016 results
