Nov 2 Apptio Inc :
* Apptio Inc sees Q4 total revenue is expected to be in
range of $41.5 to $42.5 million
* Apptio Inc sees q4 non-GAAP operating loss between $8.0
and $9.0 million
* Qtrly subscription revenue was $33.3 million, an increase
of 30% from Q3 of 2015
* Q4 revenue view $41.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Total revenue is expected to be in range of $157.7 and
$158.7 million for full year 2016
* FY 2016 revenue view $154.6 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Apptio announces results for the third quarter of 2016
* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.45
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.63
* Q3 revenue $40.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $37.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.50 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $41.5 million to $42.5 million
