Nov 2 Washington Prime Group Inc :

* Washington Prime Group Inc - announces second joint venture with O'Connor capital partners for seven open-air properties

* Washington prime group inc - company has entered into purchase agreements to dispose of remaining noncore properties

* Washington Prime Group Inc qtrly FFO $0.46 per diluted share

* Washington prime group-maintained mid-point of its previously issued guidance for fy ffo, as adjusted, and narrowed range to $1.78 to $1.80 per share

* Washington prime group - agreement providing for a joint venture with o'connor mall partners, l.p. With respect to ownership of seven open-air properties

* Washington Prime Group Inc- company recorded an impairment charge of $20.7 million during three months ended September 30, 2016

* Washington Prime Group Inc - agreement for open-air properties, which are valued at approximately $600 million

* Washington Prime Group Inc - O'Connor will have a 49% interest in joint venture and company will retain a 51% non-controlling interest

* Sees estimated FFO per diluted share $1.79 to $1.81 for year ending December 31, 2016

* Washington Prime Group Inc - transaction is expected to generate net proceeds of approximately $350 million to company

* Washington Prime Group Inc - recorded an impairment charge of $20.7 million during three months ended September 30, 2016

* Washington Prime Group Inc - collectively, company anticipates potential proceeds from sale of four properties of approximately $60 million

* Washington prime group reports third quarter 2016 results

* Sees Q4 2016 FFO per share $0.48 to $0.50

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.46 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: