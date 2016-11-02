Nov 2 Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc :

* Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc - by end of December 2016, company expects to have stacked a total of 48 new GEN OSVS

* Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc - company expects to own and operate eight, eight and ten MPSVS as of December 31, 2016, 2017 and 2018, respectively

* Hornbeck Offshore - aggregate cost of fifth OSV newbuild program, excluding construction period interest, is expected to be approximately $1,335.0 million

* Hornbeck Offshore services inc- company expects to incur newbuild project costs of $6.9 million during q4 of 2016.

* Hornbeck Offshore services-engaged PriceWaterhouseCoopers corporate finance to begin independently reviewing capital structure, assessing strategic options

* Hornbeck offshore services-expects maintenance capital expenditures for fleet of vessels will be about $10.8 million, $7.7 million for FY 2016,2017, respectively

* Q3 loss per share $0.45

* Q3 revenue $51.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $51.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S