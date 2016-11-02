Nov 2 Hudbay Minerals Inc

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.14

* Qtrly revenue $311.4 million versus $269.8 million

* Hudbay Minerals Inc - For 2016 sustaining capital spending is expected to be approximately 10% lower than initial guidance of $220 million

* Hudbay Minerals Inc - Hudbay expects to meet all of its production and operating cost guidance in 2016

* Hudbay announces third quarter 2016 results