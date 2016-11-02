Nov 2 Kinross Gold Corp
* Kinross reports 2016 third-quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.00
* Q3 revenue $910.2 million versus $809.4 million
* Kinross Gold Corp - tracking towards lower half of its
2016 guidance range for production (2.7 - 2.9 million AU eq.
Oz.)
* Kinross Gold Corp - qtrly all-in sustaining cost $1,001
per AU eq. Oz. sold, compared with $941
* Kinross Gold Corp qtrly production of 684,129 gold
equivalent ounces (AU eq. Oz.), compared with 680,679 AU eq. Oz.
in Q3 2015
* Kinross Gold Corp - tracking towards upper half of its
guidance range for production cost of sales ($675 - $735 per AU
eq. Oz.) for FY
* Kinross Gold Corp - capital expenditure forecast has been
reduced to a range of $650-$675 million, compared with previous
forecast of $755 million for FY
* Kinross Gold Corp qtrly adjusted net earnings of $128.7
million, or $0.10 per share
* Kinross Gold Corp - as at September 30, 2016, company
identified an indicator of impairment at Maricunga as a result
of suspension of mining activities.
* Kinross Gold Corp - recorded non-cash impairment charges
of $68.3 million to property, plant and equipment, and $71.3
million to inventory, at Maricunga
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: