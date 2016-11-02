S.Korea foreign exchange bank deposits inch down in April
SEOUL, May 16 South Korea's foreign exchange bank deposits in April inched down from March's record high, central bank data showed on Tuesday.
Nov 2 Echelon Financial Holdings Inc
* Echelon Financial Holdings - Qtrly net operating income on continued operations of $0.13 per share compared to an income of $0.30 per share in Q3 of 2015
* Echelon Financial Holdings Inc qtrly net written premiums increased by 14% to $52.9 million
* Echelon Financial Holdings Inc qtrly investment income was $4.5 million compared to a loss of $2.6 million in q3 of 2015
* Echelon Insurance reports third quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, May 16 South Korea's foreign exchange bank deposits in April inched down from March's record high, central bank data showed on Tuesday.
SEOUL, May 16 Following are the latest monthly figures on South Korea's key money supply indicators, released by the Bank of Korea on Tuesday: April March FEB L money supply (pct, y/y) ~ +6.9 +7.3 M2 money supply (pct, y/y) ~ +6.2 +6.2 Bank lending to households (trln won) +4.6 +2.9 +2.9 NOTE: - L money supply measure covers all cash, deposits at financial i