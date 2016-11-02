S.Korea foreign exchange bank deposits inch down in April
SEOUL, May 16 South Korea's foreign exchange bank deposits in April inched down from March's record high, central bank data showed on Tuesday.
Nov 2 AGF Management Ltd
* Total fee-earning assets under management (AUM) of $34.4 billion as at October 31, 2016
* AGF reports October 2016 assets under management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, May 16 South Korea's foreign exchange bank deposits in April inched down from March's record high, central bank data showed on Tuesday.
SEOUL, May 16 Following are the latest monthly figures on South Korea's key money supply indicators, released by the Bank of Korea on Tuesday: April March FEB L money supply (pct, y/y) ~ +6.9 +7.3 M2 money supply (pct, y/y) ~ +6.2 +6.2 Bank lending to households (trln won) +4.6 +2.9 +2.9 NOTE: - L money supply measure covers all cash, deposits at financial i