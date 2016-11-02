S.Korea foreign exchange bank deposits inch down in April
SEOUL, May 16 South Korea's foreign exchange bank deposits in April inched down from March's record high, central bank data showed on Tuesday.
Nov 2 Maiden Holdings Ltd
* Maiden Holdings Ltd - qtrly net premiums written increased 15.3% to $690.7 million compared to Q3 of 2015
* Maiden Holdings Ltd Announces third quarter 2016 net income attributable to common shareholders of $31.8 million or $0.40 per diluted common share and operating earnings of $30.2 million or $0.39 per diluted common share
* Q3 operating earnings per share $0.39
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share $0.40 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SEOUL, May 16 Following are the latest monthly figures on South Korea's key money supply indicators, released by the Bank of Korea on Tuesday: April March FEB L money supply (pct, y/y) ~ +6.9 +7.3 M2 money supply (pct, y/y) ~ +6.2 +6.2 Bank lending to households (trln won) +4.6 +2.9 +2.9 NOTE: - L money supply measure covers all cash, deposits at financial i