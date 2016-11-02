Nov 2 Maiden Holdings Ltd

* Maiden Holdings Ltd - qtrly net premiums written increased 15.3% to $690.7 million compared to Q3 of 2015

* Maiden Holdings Ltd Announces third quarter 2016 net income attributable to common shareholders of $31.8 million or $0.40 per diluted common share and operating earnings of $30.2 million or $0.39 per diluted common share

* Q3 operating earnings per share $0.39

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.40 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)