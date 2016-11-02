S.Korea foreign exchange bank deposits inch down in April
SEOUL, May 16 South Korea's foreign exchange bank deposits in April inched down from March's record high, central bank data showed on Tuesday.
Nov 2 EPR Properties
* Epr properties reports third quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly FFO as adjusted $1.23
* Increases earnings guidance for 2016 and introduces guidance for 2017
* Company declared regular monthly cash dividends during Q3 of 2016 totaling $0.96 per common share
* 2016 guidance for FFO as adjusted per diluted share is now a range of $4.75 to $4.82
* Company introducing its 2017 investment spending guidance of a range of $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion
* EPR Properties - sees 2017 FFO per diluted share of $4.70 to $4.81
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $4.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $5.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 FFO per share view $1.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Monthly cash dividend of $0.96 per share is an increase of 5.8% over prior year
* Q3 non-gaap FFO per share $1.22
* Q3 revenue rose 16 percent to $125.6 million
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted FFO per share $5.05 to $5.20
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted FFO per share $4.75 to $4.82 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SEOUL, May 16 South Korea's foreign exchange bank deposits in April inched down from March's record high, central bank data showed on Tuesday.
SEOUL, May 16 Following are the latest monthly figures on South Korea's key money supply indicators, released by the Bank of Korea on Tuesday: April March FEB L money supply (pct, y/y) ~ +6.9 +7.3 M2 money supply (pct, y/y) ~ +6.2 +6.2 Bank lending to households (trln won) +4.6 +2.9 +2.9 NOTE: - L money supply measure covers all cash, deposits at financial i