Nov 2 Trinidad Drilling Ltd
* Trinidad Drilling reports third quarter 2016 results
* Reports lower year-over-year results with early signs of
industry improvement evident
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd - 2016 capital budget is $45.0
million
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.16
* Qtrly revenue $67 million, down 46.1 percent
* Received early termination and standby revenue for
shortfall days in current quarter of $0.2 million
* Q3 earnings per share view C$-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view C$72.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
