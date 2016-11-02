Nov 2 Cf Industries Holdings Inc
* CF Industries Holdings Inc - New Port Neal, IA, plants are
in process of starting up
* Did not enter into any additional natural gas hedges in q3
of 2016
* For 2016, company expects to have total capital
expenditures of approximately $2.3 billion
* During Q3 of 2016, company recorded an income tax benefit
of $131 million on a pre-tax loss of $131 million
* CF industries - accelerated depreciation on capacity
expansion projects driving estimated tax refund of approximately
$800 million of cash in 2017
* CF Industries Holdings - expects to receive a tax refund
of $800 million from carryback of certain u.s. Tax losses from
current year to prior year periods
* CF Industries Holdings - planted acres for corn are
expected to decline to about 88 million acres in fertilizer year
2017
* Cash refund related to tax loss carryback is expected to
be received in 2017
* CF Industries Holdings inc - has made and is making
certain changes to parts of its debt capital structure
* CF Industries Holdings - final two plants of capacity
expansion projects, port neal ammonia, urea plants, are expected
to start production in late 2016
* CF Industries Holdings says for 2016, company expects to
have total capital expenditures of approximately $2.3 billion
* CF Industries Holdings - "agricultural outlook for north
america suggests continued profitability at farm level for corn
and soybeans"
* Recently obtained required lender consent to amend its
revolving credit facility
* CF Industries Holdings - revolving credit facility
amendment would change and add financial covenants, reduce
facility size from $1.5 billion to $750 million
* Expects to fund prepayment of senior notes with issuance
of new long-term secured debt, revolving credit , cash
* As of september 30, 2016, company had a balance of cash
and cash equivalents of $1.55 billion
* CF Industries Holdings -revolving credit facility
amendment to also secure obligations, specified obligations with
liens on specified assets of co
* CF Industries Holdings Reports third quarter net loss of
$30 million and EBITDA loss of $6 million; adjusted net earnings
of $30 million and adjusted EBITDA of $83 million
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.13
* Q3 loss per share $0.13
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 sales $680 million versus i/b/e/s view $787.8 million
