REFILE-PRECIOUS-Gold edges up as dollar eases on weak U.S. data

(Corrects typo in first bullet point) May 16 Gold prices inched higher early on Tuesday, with the dollar easing after weak U.S. manufacturing data dented expectations of an aggressive string of interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,231.06 per ounce at 0057 GMT. On Monday, it touched its highest since May 4 at 1,237.26. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.1 percent at $1,230.90 an ounce.